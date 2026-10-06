Can a married daughter be denied inheritance rights? Here's what Himachal Pradesh HC ruled

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that a woman cannot be denied her claim to government-allotted family land merely because she is married.

The court held that the Himachal Pradesh Nautor Land Rules, 1968, do not expressly disqualify a married daughter from succeeding to land granted to her parents. It also ruled that an administrative clarification cannot impose a restriction that is not contained in the statutory rules.

The judgment, delivered on September 14, involved a woman’s claim to 3 bigha and 2 biswas of agricultural land in Shimla that had originally been granted to her father in 1972.

Dispute arose over land granted to woman's father The Himachal Pradesh government had granted the agricultural land to Mina Ram under the Nautor Land Rules, 1968, on August 25, 1972. While possession of the land was handed over, the patta, or official document recording the grant, was not executed by the revenue authorities.

After Mina Ram died in 1990, his wife Sewati Devi approached the authorities seeking the patta. However, the document remained unsigned.

Following Sewati Devi's death in 2012, the couple's only daughter, Shanti, sought the patta and claimed the rights attached to her late father's land grant.

The authorities rejected her application on the ground that a married daughter was not eligible to claim the land.

Daughter challenged rejection before high court Shanti challenged the decision, arguing that she was not seeking a fresh allotment of government land. Instead, she was claiming the rights arising from the existing grant made in favour of her father.

She relied on her status as a Class I legal heir under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

The high court examined Rules 7 and 8 of the Nautor Land Rules and found that neither provision expressly excludes married daughters from succeeding to the rights associated with an existing land grant.

The court noted that Rule 8 places restrictions on a son or daughter applying for Nautor land during the father's lifetime, subject to specified exceptions. However, the provision does not create a separate disqualification based on the daughter's marital status.

Administrative order cannot override statutory rules The high court also rejected the reliance placed on an administrative clarification issued by the state government in 1980.

It held that an administrative instruction cannot introduce a restriction that does not exist in the governing statutory rules.

On this basis, the court quashed the rejection of Shanti's application and directed the authorities to reconsider her claim. The court also asked the authorities to preferably complete the exercise within two months.

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What the ruling means for married daughters The judgment highlights the distinction between applying for a fresh government land grant and inheriting rights arising from an existing grant.

A married daughter does not automatically become entitled to every piece of government-allotted land belonging to her parents. Her entitlement will depend on the applicable land rules, the nature and status of the property and the facts of the individual case.

However, the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling makes clear that marriage, by itself, cannot be used as a ground to deny a daughter's succession claim when the applicable statutory rules do not impose such a restriction.