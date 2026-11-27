A daughter does not lose her right to claim compensation for a parent's death in a road accident simply because she is married, earns her own income or lives separately. Even if she does not depend on her parents financially, she can approach the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) as a legal representative of the deceased.

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The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed this position in a judgment dated 6 November 2026, holding that financial dependency is not a prerequisite for filing a compensation claim under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The ruling is significant for married and financially independent children who may otherwise be excluded from compensation claims on the assumption that they no longer depend on their parents.

In United India Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Savita & Anr., the court examined whether a married daughter could claim compensation following the deaths of her father and sister in a road accident. It held that a legal representative cannot be denied the right to maintain a claim merely because she is married, employed or living separately.

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Who can file a motor accident compensation claim? Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act allows all or any of the legal representatives of a person who dies in a road accident to file a compensation claim.

The distinction between a legal heir and a legal representative is important. A legal representative is not necessarily someone who inherits the deceased's property or was financially dependent on them. The expression covers people who represent the deceased's interests and have suffered a loss because of the death.

The Delhi High Court relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in Manjuri Bera v. Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (2007), which established that the absence of financial dependency does not automatically extinguish a legal representative's right to seek compensation.

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"Marital status, independent income or absence of financial dependency does not disentitle a legal representative from maintaining a claim under Section 166 of the MV Act," said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

This means a married daughter can file a claim even if she has a separate household and earns enough to support herself. However, establishing the right to file a claim and determining the compensation payable are two different questions.

Does financial dependency affect the compensation amount? Yes. While financial dependency is not a condition for filing the claim, it plays an important role in calculating compensation.

The tribunal must examine whether the claimant was wholly, partially or not financially dependent on the deceased. It considers factors such as regular financial assistance, contributions towards household expenses, payment of education or medical costs, housing expenses and other substantial financial commitments.

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For instance, a married daughter may earn independently but still receive money from her father towards her children's education, home loan instalments or medical expenses. Such contributions can help establish partial financial dependency.

If the claimant establishes dependency, the tribunal can award compensation under the head of loss of dependency. If there is no financial dependency, that does not mean the claimant automatically receives nothing. Compensation may still be payable under other applicable heads, including loss of estate and funeral expenses.

"The status of a legal representative determines the locus standi to institute a compensation claim, while financial dependency is relevant to the computation and apportionment of compensation," said Vaibhavi Sharma, partner at Prosoll Law.

She added that even a financially independent daughter may be partially dependent on her parents through periodic financial assistance or contributions towards household expenditure.

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What happens when the deceased leaves behind a spouse, sons and married daughters? All of them can be included in the compensation claim as legal representatives, provided they meet the applicable legal requirements. The tribunal will assess the circumstances of each claimant before determining the compensation and its distribution.

However, being a legal representative does not mean that every family member will receive an equal share.

The Delhi High Court has clarified that tribunals must examine the nature and extent of dependency rather than automatically excluding married or earning children. A spouse, minor children or other family members who were substantially dependent on the deceased may receive a larger share than financially independent children living separately.

For instance, the court observed that where a deceased person leaves behind a widow and a married daughter, an apportionment of 75% to the widow and 25% to the daughter could be appropriate, depending on the circumstances. This was an illustration, not a mandatory formula.

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Samarjit G Pattnaik, managing partner at Trinetra Legal LLP, said the court had reiterated that the definition of a legal representative under Section 2(11) of the Code of Civil Procedure is wider than that of a legal heir or dependent.

He added that actual or partial dependency remains important when determining the compensation payable, while a non-dependent legal representative may still be entitled to compensation for loss of estate.

What did the Delhi High Court decide in the case? The case involved Savita, who sought compensation following the deaths of her father, Chamanlal, and sister, Meenu, in a road accident in 2015. Her mother had already passed away. Savita was married and had a separate family unit.

The insurance company challenged the compensation awarded to her, arguing that she was not financially dependent on the deceased and should not receive the same compensation as a dependent family member.

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The High Court held that Savita was entitled to maintain the claim as a legal representative. It also examined whether she could have received financial support from her father and sister despite living separately.

The court concluded that she could be regarded as partially dependent on the family income. It enhanced the compensation payable in respect of her father's death to approximately ₹20.21 lakh from ₹13.16 lakh. In the case of her sister, the compensation was enhanced to approximately ₹14.38 lakh from ₹9.27 lakh.

The court also awarded ₹40,000 towards loss of parental consortium for her father's death and ₹40,000 towards loss of consortium for her sister's death. The enhanced compensation carried interest at 9% per annum from the date of filing the claim petition.

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The broader takeaway is that marriage, independent income and a separate residence cannot, by themselves, disqualify a daughter from claiming motor accident compensation after her parent's death. What matters is her status as a legal representative and, when the tribunal calculates and distributes compensation, the actual nature of her financial and familial relationship with the deceased.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.