Can a maternity cover taken with health insurance help cut costs?

(On a personal note, my wife and I will be welcoming our firstborn in April. We are not worried about any exorbitant inpatient department (IPD) costs. Our health insurance policy will cover most of the hospitalization expenses as it has a maternity insurance cover. We have already spent around ₹75,000 in outpatient department (OPD) treatment, including on regular doctor visits, diagnostic tests, covid RTPCR tests, etc. Yet, our policy may not cover the entire OPD hospitalization expenses. It will only cover pre-hospitalization costs of 30 days and post-hospitalization costs (for up to 90 days). Besides, the overall costs will be subject to a maximum limit of ₹50,000, including IPD costs. Nonetheless, we would save around 50-60% of the total maternity costs.)