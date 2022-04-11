Can a nominee deny legal heir’s claim on FD?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nomination is only a stop-gap arrangement. A nominee is a trustee who holds the property of the deceased in a fiduciary capacity for the benefit of the beneficial owner being the legal heir of the deceased (in the event of the deceased dying intestate) or a beneficiary under a Will
I lost my father to covid-19. He left a fixed deposit (FD) that has my nephew—my brother’s minor son—as the nominee. However, my mother is the nominee in his bank, pension and other accounts. My brother has refused to share the FD amount. The original FD document is with me. As per the Hindu Family Act or any legal process, would there be any way by which my mother or I can claim share in that FD? Also, would it be possible for my brother to claim the FD amount without the original document?
Nomination is only a stop-gap arrangement. A nominee is a trustee who holds the property of the deceased in a fiduciary capacity for the benefit of the beneficial owner being the legal heir of the deceased (in the event of the deceased dying intestate) or a beneficiary under a Will. In the present case, your father’s class 1 legal heirs would be entitled to his estate if he has left behind no Will. Accordingly, your mother, your brother, and you become entitled to equal shares in the estate of your father. You or your mother can apply for obtaining ‘letters of administration’ for administering the estate of your father with a court having competent jurisdiction to try testamentary matters. All the details of your father’s estate will have to be brought on record which can thereafter be distributed among his legal heirs being his widow and the children in equal proportion as per the applicable Hindu laws.
Further, to answer your subsequent query in respect of your brother claiming the FD without the original documents, please note that he cannot do so legally. However, to rule this out, you may write to the bank where the FD is being maintained, informing it about the demise of the FD holder and further an application for obtaining ‘letters of administration’ has been made by one of the legal heirs of the deceased and that no action be taken without prior intimation to all the legal heirs of the deceased.