Can a nominee deny legal heir’s claim on FD?

Nomination is only a stop-gap arrangement. A nominee is a trustee who holds the property of the deceased in a fiduciary capacity for the benefit of the beneficial owner being the legal heir of the deceased (in the event of the deceased dying intestate) or a beneficiary under a Will. In the present case, your father’s class 1 legal heirs would be entitled to his estate if he has left behind no Will. Accordingly, your mother, your brother, and you become entitled to equal shares in the estate of your father. You or your mother can apply for obtaining ‘letters of administration’ for administering the estate of your father with a court having competent jurisdiction to try testamentary matters. All the details of your father’s estate will have to be brought on record which can thereafter be distributed among his legal heirs being his widow and the children in equal proportion as per the applicable Hindu laws.