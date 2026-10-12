Can a paternal uncle claim your father’s property? Understanding inheritance laws in India

A father’s death can raise several questions about who is legally entitled to inherit his property, particularly when other family members, such as a paternal uncle or aunt, stake a claim.

However, a paternal uncle does not automatically inherit his deceased brother’s property simply because they are siblings. His entitlement depends on the applicable succession law, the surviving legal heirs, the nature of the property and whether the deceased left a valid Will.

Murtaza Kachwalla, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW, explained this aspect in detail.

“A paternal uncle does not automatically have a right to claim his deceased brother’s property. Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, he is a Class II heir and inherits only if there are no Class I heirs or if the preceding entries are Class II. For Christians and Parsis, the Indian Succession Act, 1925, lays down rules based on the relatives who survive the deceased. Under Muslim law, a paternal uncle’s entitlement depends on the applicable rules and surviving heirs. Broadly, where a son survives his father, the son’s right to inherit on intestacy takes precedence over a paternal uncle’s claim.”

What happens if there is no Will? When an individual dies without leaving a valid Will, the property is distributed according to the applicable succession law. For Hindus, a surviving son generally takes precedence, as he falls within Class I heirs, who take clear precedence over Class II heirs, including the paternal uncle.

Furthermore, the property is divided among the eligible heirs in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. Still, to state broadly, the outcome may differ slightly depending on the deceased’s personal circumstances, surviving family members and whether the property is self-acquired or ancestral.

Can a Will give the property to a paternal uncle? Now, it is important to note that a valid Will can meaningfully change the outcome, as it is the expression of intent, subject to applicable personal law and restrictions on testamentary succession. Kachwalla further stated, “However, where a valid Will exists, the deceased may be able to bequeath his property to a chosen beneficiary, including a paternal uncle, instead of his son. This is subject to the applicable personal law and the nature of the property.”

Also Read | How legal heirs can file ITR for a deceased spouse without a will

In summary, a paternal uncle’s claim, therefore, cannot be determined by family relationship alone. Before accepting or contesting an inheritance claim, it is vital to establish the property’s ownership, check for a clearly explained Will and seek legal advice on the applicable succession rules, in order to ensure absolute clarity.