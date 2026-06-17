Can a retiree claim tax credit on spouse’s fixed deposit? TDS rules explained

Several retired individuals often invest their savings in fixed deposits opened in their spouse’s name, but this can later create uncertainty regarding Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) deductions and the correct reporting of income in tax returns.
Under the income tax framework, an individual may submit a declaration seeking non-deduction of tax at source on specified income, provided certain conditions are fulfilled. For taxpayers who are not classified as senior citizens, such a declaration can be furnished only when the tax liability on their total income is nil and the income covered by the declaration does not exceed the applicable basic exemption limit.
The rules are relatively different for senior citizens. They only need to satisfy the condition that no tax is payable on their total income, including the income for which the declaration is being submitted. Consequently, in the case of a non-senior citizen, tax may still be deducted at source even if the final tax liability becomes nil because of the rebate available under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, if the total interest income for the year exceeds the relevant basic exemption threshold.
With regard to a question on whether a wife can submit Form 121 to avoid TDS under the income tax provisions effective from 1 April 2026, the answer is no. Since the interest earned on the deposit is subject to the clubbing provisions, it is not treated as her taxable income. Therefore, she is not eligible to furnish the declaration.
However, any TDS deducted by the bank on interest credited to your wife's account can be claimed by you while filing your income tax return. The return filing system provides a mechanism to claim TDS relating to the income of a spouse or minor child that is clubbed with the taxpayer’s income. While reporting the interest income in your return, ensure that your wife's PAN is correctly mentioned so that the corresponding TDS credit is reflected and can be claimed without difficulty.
As a traditionally conservative investor class, senior citizens heavily favour time-tested avenues like bank fixed deposits (FDs) and small savings schemes. These financial instruments safeguard their hard-earned capital while delivering guaranteed, predictable returns over their investment horizons.
Typically, banks reserve their most lucrative interest rates for special, limited-tenure deposit schemes. It is important to note that these premium senior citizen FD rates apply exclusively to domestic retail deposits valued below ₹3 crore.
SBI - 7.05%
Bank of Baroda - 7%
Punjab National Bank - 7.10%
Union Bank - 7.15%
Canara Bank - 7.10%
Indian Bank - 7.30%
HDFC Bank - 7.00%
ICICI Bank - 7%
Axis Bank - 7.20%
Kotak Mahindra Bank - 7.30%
Yes Bank - 7.75%
IndusInd Bank - 7.75%
AU Small Finance Bank - 7.90%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - 8.15%
Equitas Small Finance Bank - 8.25%
Jana Small Finance Bank - 8%
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank - 8.25%
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