Can a ₹15,000 monthly SIP build a ₹5 crore corpus in 30 years? Here’s the maths

Targeting a ₹5 crore retirement pot is a dream shared by many, and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) make it achievable. By committing a fixed amount to mutual funds at regular intervals, you put the power of compounding to work—turning steady, disciplined habits into long-term wealth and peace of mind.

According to calculations based on a SIP calculator, investing ₹15,000 every month for 30 years, assuming an average annual return of 12%, can potentially build a corpus of around ₹5.29 crore. While actual returns may differ depending on market performance, the illustration highlights the benefits of disciplined, long-term investing.

How compounding drives

long-term wealth creation Compounding is the process through which both the original investment and the returns it generates continue to earn additional returns over time. As the investment period increases, the effect of compounding becomes more pronounced, helping investors build substantial wealth.

Some of the key advantages of compounding include:

Accelerates the long-term growth potential of investments.

Helps create significant wealth through sustained investing.

Minimises the impact of short-term market fluctuations by investing regularly.

Promotes financial discipline and a long-term investment approach. SIP calculation to build ₹ 5 crore corpus Based on the above assumptions, the estimated investment journey would be:

Monthly SIP: ₹ 15,000

Expected annual return: 12%

Investment tenure: 30 years

Total investment: ₹ 54 lakh

Estimated gains through returns: Around ₹ 4.75 crore

Estimated total corpus: Approximately ₹ 5.29 crore In this example, the investor contributes ₹54 lakh over three decades, while the remaining ₹4.75 crore is generated through the potential power of compounding, demonstrating how long-term investing can significantly enhance wealth.

What Is a Systematic Investment Plan? A Systematic Investment Plan is a structured investment method that enables individuals to invest a fixed amount in mutual fund schemes at regular intervals. Rather than attempting to predict market highs and lows, SIPs encourage consistent investing across different market conditions, helping average the purchase cost over time through rupee-cost averaging.

Investors can choose from various investment frequencies, including daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, although monthly SIPs remain the most widely preferred option.