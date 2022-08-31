Can a top-up plan for pre-existing health issues help?

First, IDV is the sum assured of the own damage section. Lower the IDV, lower would be the premium. Each year, the IDV of the car comes down due to depreciation. The second factor is the NCB. Since you have not made any claim, your no-claim bonus would be increasing or remain intact each year. This keeps your premium either constant or brings it lower. Finally, the discount offered by the insurer changes every year. This discount is applied on the standard tariff charges.

