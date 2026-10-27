Can a video recording protect your will from future disputes?

If I choose to videograph the execution of my will, can it meaningfully strengthen the evidentiary record, and how should the recording be approached? —Name withheld on request

Videographing the execution of a will can strengthen the evidentiary record by helping establish that the testator understood what they were signing, appeared mentally capable, acted voluntarily and executed the Will in the presence of the relevant witnesses. Indian courts have also recognised such recordings as relevant supporting evidence when examining the genuineness of a Will and the circumstances surrounding its execution.

Also Read | Weak rupee, high US yields make Treasuries attractive for Indian investors

A video, however, cannot substitute for proper execution, attesting witnesses or compliance with the legal requirements governing a will. Its real value lies in preserving the circumstances in which the will was executed, long after the testator is no longer available to explain them.

That value, however, depends heavily on how the recording is made. To serve its purpose, a well-made recording should be clear, credible and leave as little room for doubt as possible.

The testator should be clearly identifiable and confirm, in their own words, that they understand the document, its broad effect and that it reflects their wishes. The will should be visible on camera, with the recording making it clear that the document shown is the same one being signed and attested. The attesting witnesses and, where appropriate, others present should also be identifiable. Taken together, the footage should establish what document was executed, by whom and in what circumstances.

Equally important, the recording should demonstrate that the will was the testator’s voluntary act, free from undue influence or excessive involvement by anyone who stands to benefit from it.

Continuity matters. A single, uninterrupted recording is generally preferable to multiple takes or edited clips, which may raise questions about what occurred off camera. An overly staged or poorly executed recording can create as many doubts as it seeks to dispel. The original file should therefore be preserved securely, along with its metadata and date and time information. Where possible, a reliable audit trail should also be maintained to record any subsequent access to or alteration of the file.

Videography can strengthen the evidentiary record, but it does not make a will immune from challenge or constitute conclusive proof of its validity. The recording itself may be questioned on grounds of editing, manipulation or, increasingly, AI-generated alteration. As deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated, preserving the original file, witness testimony and other traditional supporting evidence becomes all the more important.

Also Read | Can one Class 9 chapter teach children how to manage money?

The camera does not prove the will. It preserves the moment that may later need to be proved.