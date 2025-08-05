Can a virtual credit card help build your credit score? Here’s the truth

The nation’s shift towards digital payments has resulted in virtual credit cards becoming increasingly popular, providing instant availability of credit, enhanced security, and seamless integration with e-commerce platforms.
Recent official data underscores this momentum. In FY2024-25, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handled a record 18,587 crore transactions amounting to ₹261 lakh crore in value, representing a 41% year-on-year surge.
Furthermore, UPI now accounts for more than 83% of the nation's digital payment transaction volume, leading the world in real-time payments and powering the rapid shift towards a cashless ecosystem.
It is important to keep in mind that UPI's dominance drives the virtual credit card ecosystem by making digital credit seamless and widely accessible. These credit instruments, powered by UPI’s infrastructure, are key to the nation's cashless future. Still, using them wisely and cautiously is essential to avoid debt issues and ensure a positive credit experience.
The direct impact of a virtual credit card on one’s credit history is nuanced, as it depends on how one uses the credit card.
The Reserve Bank of India has set comprehensive guidelines for credit card operations. These guidelines are updated on a regular basis as the nation continues to make technological advancements in payments and digital infrastructure.
Guidelines include instructions such as mandatory two-factor authentication for virtual cards, tokenisation to replace sensitive data, and clear consumer protection measures. Light is also thrown on keeping a check on the fundamental right of privacy of every consumer.
