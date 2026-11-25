My 70-year-old father is currently hospitalized for a minor heart surgery. Can he make a valid will while in hospital? Is there a risk of the will being challenged later? – Name withheld on request

There is no legal restriction on executing a will during hospitalisation. The law does not require a testator (will-maker) to be in peak physical condition when making a will, provided he is of ‘sound mind’, that is, he has adequate mental capacity to understand his actions and their consequences.

Therefore, your father can make a will while admitted to hospital and even if he is physically impaired. However, he cannot do so validly if his illness or medication prevents him from understanding the implications of his actions or clouds his free will and independent judgment.

Bear in mind that mental capacity can fluctuate. An individual whose health is impaired may be of sound mind during certain periods but lose that capacity at other times. For example, if your father is under heavy sedation, he may not possess the mental faculties to understand the implications of what he is signing. However, his faculties may return when he is no longer under the influence of medication or suffering from debilitating pain.

For valid execution, your father should sign or mark the will, or direct someone to sign it on his behalf, in the presence of at least two witnesses. Choose witnesses who can later explain how the will was signed and witnessed if its execution needs to be proved in court. It is preferable for the attending doctor or nurse on duty to be one of the attesting witnesses, as they would be in a position to testify about your father's mental capacity at the time of execution.

We also recommend obtaining a medical certificate from your father's attending doctor at the hospital, confirming that, despite his medical condition, he is of sound mind and disposition. This certificate should be obtained on the day the will is to be executed and as close to the time of signing as possible.

While a medical certificate or doctor's attestation is not a legal requirement, the court may question the absence of evidence from the treating doctor if the will is challenged.

If the will is likely to be challenged after your father's demise, additional safeguards may be considered. A third witness could be an independent party, such as the lawyer who prepared the will. The execution process may also be video-recorded, with your father explaining his wishes in his own words. Keep the original will and medical certificate in a sealed envelope, together with the original memory card or recording device containing the video, wherever practicable.

As a precaution, when your father recovers and returns home, he may consider making a fresh will or at least executing a codicil confirming that the terms of the will made in hospital reflect his wishes.

Please note that this response assumes that your father follows a religion and resides in an Indian state to which the Indian Succession Act, 1925 applies, and that he is making his will of his own free will and judgment.