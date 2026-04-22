Can American customers expect any benefit as US companies seek tariff refunds?

The United States government on launched its tariffs refund site called the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) portal, from where businesses can apply for their share.
This comes after the country's Supreme Court (SCOTUS) in February struck down US President Donald Trump's tariff regime under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, a national emergency law use it deemed illegal. Court filings show refunds could reach nearly $166 billion, with over 3.3 lakh importers having paid tariffs for upwards of 53 million shipments, USA Today reported.
As per an official statement from US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP), the portal will be launched in phases — the first was on Monday.
Notably, everyday American customers are unlikely to see benefit of refunds, an AP report said, adding that this is because it would be too hard to specify how much is owed and the cost of pursuing legal means may be more expensive that the eventual windfall, if any.
Jackson Wood, director of industry strategy for Descartes’ Global Trade Intelligence business unit told USA Today that companies “blew a giant hole in their profit statements” to pay tariffs and are unlikely to pass refunds to Americans. Till date, only two US companies — FedEx and Costco — have said they will pass some relief to consumers. But this will only come once they receive the refund, it added.
However, Illinois Governor and Democrat JB Pritzker made a case for refund on behalf of his state's 5.11 million households, the AP report added. In a letter to Trump, he said the tariffs cost each household in the state around $1,700 — a cumulative $8.7 billion, warning that failure to pay would be met with “further action”.
Pritzker is not alone in his endeavour, Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine has also submitted a $2.1 billion payment request to the federal government, as cost of the tariffs, as per the report. “As Nevada’s chief investment officer, I have a responsibility to try to recoup every single dollar that the Trump Administration takes from Nevada families,” Conine said in a statement on 20 February.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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