Can an Australian NRI get exemption on capital gains?
Only if mutual fund units do not qualify as ‘comparable interests in a company’ would they become ‘property’ that is not described under other paragraphs of the capital gains article under the India-Australia DTAA
I live in Australia with my family. Somewhere in mid-2020, I had invested in some liquid mutual funds, which I redeemed in March this year to book profits. TDS (tax deducted at source) has been deducted upon redemption. I have read that NRIs (non-resident Indians) in the UAE do not have to pay capital gains tax upon redemption. Is the same benefit available to Australian NRIs, too? If not, what is the taxation upon sale?
—Name withheld on request.