Can an HUF buy a house property and take a home loan?

Answer: Yes, an HUF can purchase and own any number of properties through its Karta. An HUF can have maximum of two properties as self-occupied properties in case these are actually occupied by the family members. In case the HUF owns more than two properties and these are occupied by the members for their use, the HUF has to treat any two properties as self-occupied and rest of the self-occupied properties shall be treated as deemed to have been let out and notional rent in respect of such deemed to have been let out properties has to be offered for tax even no rent is received in respect of such properties. So you can buy any number of properties on behalf of your HUF either for self-occupation purpose or as an investment.