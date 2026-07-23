Can an insurer reject your claim over a tax issue? Consumer panel answers

An insurance company cannot reject a policyholder's claim solely because of a tax-related irregularity that has no connection with the insured loss, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) in Rajasthan's Sirohi has reportedly ruled. The decision reinforces the principle that an insurer must establish a clear link between the reason for repudiating a claim and the terms of the insurance policy or the loss suffered by the insured.

According to reports by Outlook Money, which cited local publications Amar Ujala and Sangri Today, the commission ruled against New India Assurance after the insurer rejected a claim citing a tax-related discrepancy that was unrelated to the insured event.

When can an insurance company reject a claim? Insurance companies are entitled to reject claims if there has been a material breach of policy conditions, suppression of relevant facts, fraud or if a policy exclusion directly applies to the loss being claimed. In such cases, the insurer must demonstrate that the ground for rejection has a direct bearing on the insured risk or the claim.

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The reported Sirohi ruling suggests that unrelated issues, such as a tax irregularity that has no nexus with the insured event, cannot by themselves justify repudiating an otherwise valid claim. The commission reportedly held that the insurer could not rely on an unrelated compliance issue to deny policy benefits.

The ruling does not mean insurers cannot examine supporting documents or verify compliance while processing claims. However, any discrepancy discovered during that process must be relevant to the insurance contract, the nature of the risk or the circumstances that gave rise to the claim.

What should policyholders do if their claim is rejected? Policyholders should first read the insurer's repudiation letter carefully. The letter should clearly specify the reason for rejecting the claim and identify the policy clause on which the insurer has relied.

Consumers should also retain all relevant documents, including the insurance policy, premium payment receipts, claim form, surveyor's report, correspondence with the insurer and the rejection letter. These records can be crucial if the decision is challenged.

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If the policyholder believes the insurer has rejected the claim on grounds unrelated to the insured loss, they can first seek a review through the insurer's internal grievance redressal mechanism. If the dispute remains unresolved, they may approach the Insurance Ombudsman or the appropriate consumer commission, depending on the nature and value of the dispute.