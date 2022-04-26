Can an NOC validate any change in the ownership of a flat?

However, in the present scenario, we believe that there was no transfer of the premises but a transmission that was done after the demise of the owner in favour of one of his heirs, and to conclude the same, the beneficiary must have obtained a NOC from the other heirs and published a newspaper publication in respect of the same. Since the parties have already acted on the aforesaid transmission and there has been no dispute or claim that was raised by any third party/ies or other family members in the past four years, there may not be anything that the society at this stage should or ought to do.