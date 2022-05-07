Can an NRI claim tax deduction on donations to NGOs in India?

The deduction for donation made to the NGO registered under Section 80G of Income-tax Act, 1961 will be lower of (a) 50% of total donation made; or (b) 50% of 10% of adjusted gross total income. The adjusted gross total income will be calculated as total income less all deductions available (except deduction under Section 80G). The deduction is available only if individual taxpayer has not opted for concessional tax rate under the India Income-tax law which is available if the taxpayer is willing to forego specified exemptions and deductions (including deduction under Section 80G).