If the primary borrower fails to repay the loan and defaults, the responsibility to repay the loan may fall on the guarantor.

Being a guarantor can indeed potentially affect your CIBIL score, especially if the primary borrower defaults on the loan. For instance, this affects credit utilisation ratio because lenders consider the amount guaranteed as a potential loan. It, therefore, affects your ability to raise more debt.

Being a guarantor affects your CIBIL score: Credit utilisation: When you become a guarantor for a loan, it could affect your credit utilisation ratio. Lenders may consider the guaranteed amount as potential debt, which could impact your ability to obtain additional credit.

If the guarantor also fails to make payments, it could result in negative reporting to credit bureaus, including CIBIL. This negative reporting can lower the guarantor's credit score.

Loan applications: Lenders may hesitate to extend additional credit to you if you are already a guarantor on another loan, especially if the guaranteed amount is substantial.

This can indirectly impact your credit score by limiting your ability to access credit.

Higher debt burden: Being a guarantor for a loan increases your overall debt burden. While this doesn't directly impact your credit score, lenders may consider your existing liabilities when evaluating your creditworthiness for new credit applications.

It’s essential for guarantors to understand the potential risks involved and ensure they have the financial means to repay the loan if the primary borrower defaults.

Additionally, regularly monitoring your credit report through CIBIL or other credit bureaus can help you stay informed about any changes to your credit score resulting from your guarantor status.

Frequently Asked Questions: Does being a guarantor to loan impact the CIBIL score? It doesn't impact your CIBIL score directly but it could impact your score when the debt burden is passed on to the guarantor.

In case primary borrower defaults, does guarantor have to bear the liability? Yes, the responsibility to repay the loan falls on the guarantor.

Does it impact your ability to raise loan? Generally, it impacts your ability to raise loan when the guaranteed loan is substantial.

Does being a guarantor impact your debt burden? Being a guarantor doesn't raise the debt burden but is seen as a potential debt. However, the lenders can consider the guaranteed amount while determining borrower's creditworthiness.

In what scenario does the guaranteed loan impact your CIBIL score negatively? When the primary borrower defaults and the debt burden falls on guarantor. And when the guarantor also fails to make payment, it could result in the decline of credit score.

