Can both husband and wife claim income tax deduction for home loan repayment?

As far as your question about the ratio in which the same can be claimed the answer would depend on the ratio in which both of you are servicing the home loan which need not necessarily be in the same ratio for both. In case only one of the joint borrowers is servicing the home loan, he can claim the benefits for such repayment in his own income tax return fully without other co-borrower being able to claim any benefit . So the ratio, in which the tax benefits of home loan can be claimed, need not necessarily be the same as the respective share of joint borrower in the ownership of the house.