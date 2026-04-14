Can both parents invest ₹3 lakh in child’s PPF account? PPF limit, guardian rules and tax compliance explained

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is an extremely popular long-term savings option for parents looking to build a secure financial future for their children. Still, many families misunderstand the investment limits, especially when both parents wish to contribute to the same schemes.

PPF investment limit: Understanding the ₹ 1.5 lakh annual cap A widespread myth is that both parents can invest ₹1.5 lakh each in their child’s PPF account. This way, the total can be raised up to ₹3 lakh. This is an incorrect belief.

This is because, under the PPF rules, the maximum permitted contribution is ₹1.5 lakh per financial year, per individual. This particular limit includes deposits made to:

One’s own PPF account. PPF accounts of minor children. Furthermore, a minor’s PPF account cannot receive more than ₹1.5 lakh in total contributions in a year. This is irrespective of whether one or both parents contribute.

Expert Opinion on PPF investment limits for children CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana explains this concept, saying, “In accordance with the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme, 2019 (as attached), the maximum contribution permitted in a PPF account is ₹1.5 lakh per financial year. In the case of a minor’s PPF account, this limit applies collectively, even if contributions are made by both parents. As per Paragraph 3(2) read with Paragraph 4, it indicates that a minor’s PPF account can be operated by only one designated guardian, and the aggregate contribution across all PPF accounts held by such guardian (including the minor’s account) is restricted to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year. As such, the ₹1.5 lakh cap is linked to the guardian, and includes contributions made to both the guardian’s own PPF account and the minor’s account.”

He further adds, “Accordingly, both parents cannot invest ₹3 lakh in a child’s PPF account. Further, deduction under Section 123 read with Schedule XV of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (corresponding to Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961) is available to the contributing parent, subject to the overall limit of ₹1.5 lakh.”

How PPF contributions for a child’s account actually work Here’s a simple breakdown to clarify the rules:

Scenario Father’s Contribution Mother’s Contribution Total in Child’s PPF Allowed? Both invest ₹ 1.5 lakh each in child’s account ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 3 lakh Not allowed Combined contribution within limit ₹ 75,000 ₹ 75,000 ₹ 1.5 lakh Allowed Father invests in own + child’s account ₹ 1 lakh (own) + ₹ 50,000 (child) ₹ 1.5 lakh (own) ₹ 50,000 Allowed Exceeding child account limit ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 2 lakh Not allowed

Tax implications of investing in a child’s PPF account Therefore, do keep in mind that contributions made by parents to a child’s PPF account are treated as gifts. The interest earned is credited to the child’s account but may be clubbed with the income of the higher-earning parent under tax rules.

Still, as the PPF interest is completely tax-free, this does not result in any additional tax burden.

Key Takeaways: PPF rules every parent must know before investing In conclusion, even if both parents contribute, the total deposit in a child’s PPF account cannot exceed ₹1.5 lakh in a given financial year. Acknowledging and understanding this rule can help in avoiding excess deposits and ensure proper tax compliance.

Before making any investments for your children, it is prudent ot sit down with a certified financial advisor and plan your child’s future education, health, and overall well-being diligently. There are other tax-efficient investment options, such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for daughters), mutual funds, or fixed deposits.