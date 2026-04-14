Can both parents invest ₹3 lakh in child’s PPF account? PPF limit, guardian rules and tax compliance explained

Confusion around PPF investment rules often leads to the misconception that both parents can contribute 3 lakh to a child’s PPF account, however the annual PPF investment limit is capped at 1.5 lakh per individual account as per regulatory guidelines, regardless of parental contributions.

Shivam Shukla
Published14 Apr 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Both fixed deposits and PPF are highly popular among conservative investors who prefer assured returns to risk. Proper planning and guidance from a financial advisor are essential before locking in any investment options.
Both fixed deposits and PPF are highly popular among conservative investors who prefer assured returns to risk. Proper planning and guidance from a financial advisor are essential before locking in any investment options.

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is an extremely popular long-term savings option for parents looking to build a secure financial future for their children. Still, many families misunderstand the investment limits, especially when both parents wish to contribute to the same schemes.

PPF investment limit: Understanding the 1.5 lakh annual cap

A widespread myth is that both parents can invest 1.5 lakh each in their child’s PPF account. This way, the total can be raised up to 3 lakh. This is an incorrect belief.

This is because, under the PPF rules, the maximum permitted contribution is 1.5 lakh per financial year, per individual. This particular limit includes deposits made to:

  1. One’s own PPF account.
  2. PPF accounts of minor children.

Furthermore, a minor’s PPF account cannot receive more than 1.5 lakh in total contributions in a year. This is irrespective of whether one or both parents contribute.

Expert Opinion on PPF investment limits for children

CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana explains this concept, saying, “In accordance with the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme, 2019 (as attached), the maximum contribution permitted in a PPF account is 1.5 lakh per financial year. In the case of a minor’s PPF account, this limit applies collectively, even if contributions are made by both parents. As per Paragraph 3(2) read with Paragraph 4, it indicates that a minor’s PPF account can be operated by only one designated guardian, and the aggregate contribution across all PPF accounts held by such guardian (including the minor’s account) is restricted to 1.5 lakh per financial year. As such, the 1.5 lakh cap is linked to the guardian, and includes contributions made to both the guardian’s own PPF account and the minor’s account.”

Also Read | PPF rules explained: How many times can you extend your account after maturity?

He further adds, “Accordingly, both parents cannot invest 3 lakh in a child’s PPF account. Further, deduction under Section 123 read with Schedule XV of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (corresponding to Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961) is available to the contributing parent, subject to the overall limit of 1.5 lakh.”

How PPF contributions for a child’s account actually work

Here’s a simple breakdown to clarify the rules:

Scenario

Father’s Contribution

Mother’s Contribution

Total in Child’s PPF

Allowed?

Both invest 1.5 lakh each in child’s account 1.5 lakh 1.5 lakh 3 lakhNot allowed
Combined contribution within limit 75,000 75,000 1.5 lakhAllowed
Father invests in own + child’s account 1 lakh (own) + 50,000 (child) 1.5 lakh (own) 50,000Allowed
Exceeding child account limit 1 lakh 1 lakh 2 lakhNot allowed

Tax implications of investing in a child’s PPF account

Therefore, do keep in mind that contributions made by parents to a child’s PPF account are treated as gifts. The interest earned is credited to the child’s account but may be clubbed with the income of the higher-earning parent under tax rules.

Still, as the PPF interest is completely tax-free, this does not result in any additional tax burden.

Key Takeaways: PPF rules every parent must know before investing

In conclusion, even if both parents contribute, the total deposit in a child’s PPF account cannot exceed 1.5 lakh in a given financial year. Acknowledging and understanding this rule can help in avoiding excess deposits and ensure proper tax compliance.

Also Read | How to get ₹61,000 monthly pension from your PPF investment? Explained

Before making any investments for your children, it is prudent ot sit down with a certified financial advisor and plan your child’s future education, health, and overall well-being diligently. There are other tax-efficient investment options, such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for daughters), mutual funds, or fixed deposits.

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