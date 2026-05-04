Can cancelling a credit card hurt your score? Here's how to minimise the impact on your credit history

A strong credit score is necessary to show lenders that you are a reliable borrower, and first timers or young customers may wonder if closing your credit card could affect this number. Here's how you should manage card closures to protect your credit history…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 May 2026, 06:37 PM IST
It is important to understand how to properly plan a credit card closure.
It is important to understand how to properly plan a credit card closure.(Representative Image)

Credit cards are flexible instruments for short-term borrowing that have among the highest interest rates. The big benefit with a credit card is that it helps build your credit score as you use it to simplify payments and gain rewards as benefits.

However, you may choose to close a credit card to manage unnecessary spending or avoid hefty fines and late payment fees. While it may seem like a straightforward financial decision, closing a credit card could have a big impact on your credit score and negatively impact your overall credit profile. It is thus important to have a proper plan when you want to close a credit card.

Can closing a credit card hurt your credit report?

Credit utilisation ratio: Your credit utilisation ratio is a critical component that will take an immediate hit. Since this marks your usage of available credit, and a higher ratio shows lenders you are reliant on borrowings and could be a risk. Experts note that the best margin is to have usage ratio below 30% to keep a healthy credit report.

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In effect, with a total limit of 1 lakh, if you close a card with 50,000 limit, you've lost half you're eligibility. And your usage for 1 lakh limit at 30,000 (30%) vs for 50,000 limit at 30,000 (70%), changes the ratio drastically.

Credit history: Further, the age of your credit card could also make a significant impact on how much your score is impacted. If the card you're choosing to close has been opened a few months or one to two years back, the hit on your historic score is much lower than if the card in question is older than 10 years.

Credit history relies on financial stability and consistency over time to convey dependability. Thus, closing an older credit card decreases the average age of your account and by association your overall score.

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Payment history: Shutting a card effectively removes from record all transactions conducted through that card. This means that if the card has a strong record and boosted your creditworthiness, shutting it could badly impact your score.

What factors should you consider before shutting a credit card?

  • The annual fees exceed the benefits or payoffs (convenience, ease of use, etc.).
  • The card is compromised and has been impacted by a fraud.
  • You have security concerns about the credit card or its issuing lender.

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  • Your usage of the card has affected your score negatively.
  • Small, but long-term payments have compounded into a huge debt.

How can I minimise damage to credit history?

  • If the annual fee is manageable or nil, keep an older credit card over a newer one.
  • Do not close credit cards in quick succession to avoid folding your credit score in one move.

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  • Check your credit score before and after closing a card in order to take next steps to steady your credit score.
  • For an older, less rewards card, try to use it for small purchases occasionally to keep it from becoming inactive.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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