Can cancelling a credit card hurt your score? Here's how to minimise the impact on your credit history

Credit cards are flexible instruments for short-term borrowing that have among the highest interest rates. The big benefit with a credit card is that it helps build your credit score as you use it to simplify payments and gain rewards as benefits.
However, you may choose to close a credit card to manage unnecessary spending or avoid hefty fines and late payment fees. While it may seem like a straightforward financial decision, closing a credit card could have a big impact on your credit score and negatively impact your overall credit profile. It is thus important to have a proper plan when you want to close a credit card.
Credit utilisation ratio: Your credit utilisation ratio is a critical component that will take an immediate hit. Since this marks your usage of available credit, and a higher ratio shows lenders you are reliant on borrowings and could be a risk. Experts note that the best margin is to have usage ratio below 30% to keep a healthy credit report.
In effect, with a total limit of ₹1 lakh, if you close a card with ₹50,000 limit, you've lost half you're eligibility. And your usage for ₹1 lakh limit at ₹30,000 (30%) vs for ₹50,000 limit at ₹30,000 (70%), changes the ratio drastically.
Credit history: Further, the age of your credit card could also make a significant impact on how much your score is impacted. If the card you're choosing to close has been opened a few months or one to two years back, the hit on your historic score is much lower than if the card in question is older than 10 years.
Credit history relies on financial stability and consistency over time to convey dependability. Thus, closing an older credit card decreases the average age of your account and by association your overall score.
Payment history: Shutting a card effectively removes from record all transactions conducted through that card. This means that if the card has a strong record and boosted your creditworthiness, shutting it could badly impact your score.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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