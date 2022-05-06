Can capital gains from property be kept in a savings account?

Any transfer of a capital asset in any financial year shall be taxable in the hands of the taxpayer only in that financial year in which such transfer took place. Further, where a taxpayer intends to avail exemption under section 54 of the Income-tax Act for the purchase of another residential property, they may invest the amount of capital gain within 2 years of the sale of old property. If the taxpayer is not able to invest the capital gain till the time of filing of tax return, then the amount needs to be deposited in the Capital Gain Account Scheme.