Can capital gains on stocks be shown as business income to avoid tax if total income is under ₹12 lakh?

Numerous investors earning from equities, dividends, and interest frequently debate if reclassifying their market gains can lower their tax burden. A recurring inquiry is whether labeling trading profits as "business income" instead of "capital gains" provides a legal tax advantage, particularly for those with moderate total earnings. The solution hinges on the nature of the transactions and specific tax regulations. This Q&A explores the nuances behind a reader's specific situation.
My annual earnings consist of stock market profits, dividends, and interest from bank accounts. My total income remains below ₹12 lakhs. Can I mitigate my tax liability by reporting my trading profits as business income?
Profits from securities are generally categorized under two segments: Business Income or Capital Gains. Typically, investment returns are treated as capital gains—either short-term or long-term—based on the asset type and the duration of ownership.
For active traders, these profits (including dividends) may be declared as business income. This classification depends on several variables and the specific merits of the individual’s activities. Key evaluative factors include:
The frequency and volume of trades.
The funding source used for purchases.
The primary intent behind the investment.
The accounting methods utilized in the taxpayer's records.
Historically, this distinction has caused friction between taxpayers and the Income Tax Department. To minimize disputes, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued Circular No. 6/2016. This directive instructs tax officers to generally respect the taxpayer’s chosen classification for listed securities.
Specifically, for listed shares held over 12 months, if a taxpayer declares them as capital assets, the officer must accept that stance. Conversely, regardless of the holding period, if a taxpayer prefers to treat securities as "stock-in-trade," the officer should comply. However, this choice must be consistently applied in future years and cannot be toggled without significant justification.
Consequently, you may report profits as business income if your activity aligns with the criteria mentioned. Be aware, however, that should your file be selected for a detailed audit, an officer might challenge this classification, potentially leading to prolonged litigation if the facts do not support your claim.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.