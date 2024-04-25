Money
Can charitable trusts invest in mutual funds and stocks?
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 25 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Summary
- The law is unrestrictive, but lack of awareness and risk aversion makes the enforcement weak
Ever since the covid pandemic, mutual fund investments and direct stock trading have become popular avenues for Indian investors seeking better returns to meet their financial goals ahead of time. However, large non-profit organizations are yet to realize the potential of these financial instruments. This article examines whether trusts (public or private), Section 8 companies or societies can invest in market-linked instruments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less