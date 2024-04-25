Can charitable trusts invest in mutual funds and stocks?

Ajay Sharma, Managing Partner at Cycas Investment Advisors, cites the example of a Hyderabad-based sports club. "The club has around Rs75 crore liquid funds out of which Rs50 crore is parked in only one private bank, that too at a small local branch. The rates are not competitive either. They are negotiating better rates on our advice. Our distribution arm has managed to move some amount into bonds, but a lot is to be done to put systems in place. The decision-making is too slow," says Sharma. He highlights that the club can easily generate at least Rs1 crore additional funds from investments for its operating expenses.