Can children claim rights over property that has been sold?

Your query infers that the ancestral property was partitioned in 1960 and pursuant to such partition, the woman transferred her entitlement before the birth of three children. Once the ancestral property is partitioned, it ceases to have the character of ‘ancestral property’ and becomes ‘self-acquired property’ in the hands of the family member who has received it, which gives such family member an unfettered right to deal and/or dispose of such property.

