Can cooperative insurance become India’s next financial inclusion story?

Rushabh Gandhi
4 min read21 Jul 2026, 02:15 PM IST
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Amit Shah's announcement on a national-level cooperative life insurance company highlights India's shift from access to financial inclusion towards adoption.
Summary
The proposed national cooperative life insurer is about more than adding another player—it could shift India's insurance journey from expanding access to building financial resilience.

Seldom does a policy announcement generate more interest in the future it signals than in the policy itself. Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah's announcement on 6 July regarding the creation of a national-level cooperative life insurance company is one such moment. At one level, it marks the launch of a new institution. At another, it signals where India's insurance inclusion journey is headed.

For over a decade, India has focused on expanding access. Jan Dhan brought millions into the formal banking system. Aadhaar enabled identity at scale. Digital public infrastructure transformed payments and service delivery. Together, they created one of the world's most ambitious inclusion stories. Yet every successful mission creates a new frontier.

The challenge before India today is no longer whether citizens have access to financial services. Of course they do. However, access alone is never enough. More importantly, the easier the access, the more people participate in the system. That is why the cooperative insurance proposal deserves attention—not because India needs another insurer, but because financial resilience is emerging as India's next inclusion agenda.

Also Read | Early exit: why Indians are surrendering life insurance policies before maturity

Access to adoption

India has spent decades expanding access to life insurance. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) laid the foundation, liberalization expanded choice, and regulators consistently pushed the industry to deepen coverage across rural and social sectors. Today, those efforts converge in the vision of Insurance for All by 2047.

The progress is undeniable. Products have evolved, distribution has widened, and technology has simplified customer journeys. Yet the next phase of growth demands a distinct mindset. India's insurance challenge today is not availability. It is adoption—as evidenced by the country's low insurance penetration.

Trusted networks

This is where the cooperative model becomes particularly relevant. India's cooperative ecosystem comprises nearly 8.5 lakh societies and more than 30 crore members, making it one of the largest community networks in the world.

Cooperatives can help accelerate that shift by combining community trust with scale and local relevance. Technology can further strengthen that model by simplifying onboarding, servicing and claims while extending protection deeper into communities.

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The significance of the minister's announcement, therefore, lies in its potential to increase adoption through a trusted format of cooperative distribution. India's next insurance growth story will be defined by the confidence created when more families see protection as an essential part of their financial journey.

Beyond premiums

The success of a cooperative life insurer should not be measured by premiums collected or market share gained. Those are outcomes.

The more important question is whether more households begin treating protection as a foundational pillar of financial planning, and whether life insurance becomes more relevant, accessible and actionable across all income groups and geographies.

The product will play a pivotal role in the success of a cooperative life insurance company. Simply offering the current suite of products may not work. Bite-sized premiums, low coverage and straight-through processing will be imperative for success.

Also Read | Bancassurance slowdown hits HDFC Life, ICICI Pru

Next chapter

India's most transformative development stories have emerged when policy ambition, institutional trust and execution excellence have come together. Jan Dhan is a powerful example. The cooperative life insurance proposal has the potential to build on the same principle by bringing together public purpose, community trust and financial inclusion.

The real question, therefore, is whether India can unlock a new growth engine by building on institutions that communities already trust. If the answer is yes, cooperatives could help shape the next chapter of India's insurance inclusion story—where financial access evolves into financial resilience, where trust accelerates adoption, and where economic progress is not only created but protected.

(The author is MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co. Ltd)

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