Can cooperative insurance become India’s next financial inclusion story?

Seldom does a policy announcement generate more interest in the future it signals than in the policy itself. Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah's announcement on 6 July regarding the creation of a national-level cooperative life insurance company is one such moment. At one level, it marks the launch of a new institution. At another, it signals where India's insurance inclusion journey is headed.
For over a decade, India has focused on expanding access. Jan Dhan brought millions into the formal banking system. Aadhaar enabled identity at scale. Digital public infrastructure transformed payments and service delivery. Together, they created one of the world's most ambitious inclusion stories. Yet every successful mission creates a new frontier.
The challenge before India today is no longer whether citizens have access to financial services. Of course they do. However, access alone is never enough. More importantly, the easier the access, the more people participate in the system. That is why the cooperative insurance proposal deserves attention—not because India needs another insurer, but because financial resilience is emerging as India's next inclusion agenda.