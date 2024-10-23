Can credit cards effectively serve as emergency funds? Check here

Life is full of uncertainties, often presenting unexpected financial challenges. Whether it’s a sudden medical expense or an urgent home repair, these situations can strain your finances and leave you seeking immediate solutions. In such times, a credit card may seem like an appealing lifeline, providing instant access to funds.
While credit cards can offer a temporary financial cushion, relying on them as your primary emergency fund is risky. High interest rates associated with credit card debt can quickly escalate, transforming a short-term solution into a long-term financial burden.
Credit cards can serve as a temporary financial resource during emergencies, but they should not replace a dedicated emergency fund. The high interest rates and potential for overspending can exacerbate your financial challenges.
Instead, prioritise building an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, providing you with a reliable and interest-earning safety net for unforeseen circumstances.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess