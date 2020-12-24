Can cryptocurrency act as a hedge in a portfolio like gold?

It is a highly risky trading asset class and investors with low risk appetite should avoid it. Just to throw light on this speculative asset class, in December 2017, one bitcoin was costing almost $ 20,000 and in next one year that is December 2018, it was trading around $ 3000. This was a downfall of 85% in a single year. Have you ever seen this kind of downfall in gold? Can you ever compare such a speculative asset class with gold? Gold has store value and is accepted worldwide as an alternative currency, can you say the same for bitcoin?