Can cyber insurance help secure business?
Cyber insurance is tailored for both individuals and businesses, provided through distinct policies to safeguard against the financial consequences of cyber incidents.
I am an entrepreneur and engage in online transactions on a daily basis. I want to protect my data and secure my business. Does a cyber insurance policy help mitigate financial losses in case of any cyber attacks?
—Name withheld on request
