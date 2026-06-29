How El Niño could affect your finances

Ann Jacob
3 min read29 Jun 2026, 12:33 PM IST
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For urban consumers and borrowers, El Niño can hit closest to home through the banking system.
Summary
A weak monsoon can fuel inflation, pushing up food bills, squeezing discretionary spending and increasing EMI burden.

El Niño, a climate pattern marked by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, often leads to a weaker or erratic monsoon in India. Since agriculture remains a key driver of the Indian economy, rainfall disruption can set off a chain reaction—from lower farm output and higher food prices to inflationary pressures—that can ultimately affect household finances.

A weak monsoon does not cause financial damage overnight, but it unfolds over several months. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, highlighted that timing and geography drive the initial economic shock.

“The possibility of El Niño is very high in July-August. This will mean possibly lower rainfall in some parts. If this occurs in regions which have less access to irrigation, then crops can be impacted," he said. He warned that, specifically, “some crops like rice and sugarcane need water all through the season and carry some risks. Hence, monitoring the spread and timing of rain is important”.

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Higher food bill

This potential drop in agricultural production can directly drive up retail inflation, which can, in turn, impact household budgets unevenly. Pankaj Mathpal, founder of Optima Money Managers, noted that the crunch is felt most intensely by lower-income households.

“The impact is not uniform across all sections of society. Farmers and agricultural labourers are most directly affected by lower crop yields and incomes. And low-income households are particularly vulnerable, as food accounts for a larger share of their expenses,” he added.

Though rural incomes are more likely to decline, the stress ripples into broader markets as well. Businesses in sectors like packaged consumer goods, automobiles, consumer durables, and rural lending could face a slowdown as rural demand weakens, Mathpal explained.

Higher EMIs and credit risks

For urban consumers and borrowers, El Niño can hit closest to home through the banking system. If food prices push overall retail inflation higher, the Reserve Bank of India may be forced to act.

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“Overall retail inflation may rise. RBI may increase interest rate to control inflation, and as a result, borrowing costs for home loans, vehicle loans, and business loans could remain elevated for a longer period,” Mathpal noted.

Simultaneously, a weaker harvest affects credit. Sabnavis pointed out that lower kharif output forces distressed farmers to rely heavily on borrowing to get by. “This can, in turn, make farmers take more loans from the financial system as both unsecured loans and loans against gold,” he added.

Your finances

From a financial planning perspective, any weather-related disruption is temporary and should not derail your budgets or goals. Mathpal advises households to focus on financial hygiene by maintaining a solid emergency fund to absorb potential sudden inflationary spikes in daily essentials.

He calls to avoid excessive borrowing or taking on discretionary loans while interest rates remain elevated.

He calls for an active review of monthly household budgets to track any increases in food costs. “Continue investing systematically through systematic investment plans rather than reacting to short-term economic developments. Long-term investment goals should remain unchanged despite temporary weather-related disruptions,” he concluded.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Worst ever El Niño? India must brace itself for weak rains

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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