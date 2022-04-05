Can EPF interest help build a robust retirement corpus?

Interest calculated based on the above steps usually gets credited after a few months from the end of the financial year. Irrespective of when the PF interest is credited to your account, it is considered as credited at the end of the financial year. For example, interest on PF for FY21 was credited to the subscribers’ accounts only in December 2021. However, this interest amount for FY21 is considered part of the PF closing balance by the end of March 2021 for the purpose of calculation of interest for FY22. “Interest becomes part of the closing balance for the relevant financial year and therefore, no loss is caused to the member due to any delay in the declaration of the rate of interest," according to KE Raghunathan, who represents employers in the Central Board of Trustee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}