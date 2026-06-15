Can EPFO recover PF money after employer’s violation? Telangana HC delivers key ruling

The Telangana High Court has held that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cannot seek recovery of provident fund dues from a retired employee merely because the employer allegedly violated EPF rules after surrendering its exempt trust status.

In a judgment dated 5 May, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka set aside a recovery notice issued to a retired employee, observing that the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, does not empower EPFO to recover such amounts from an employee who received provident fund benefits due to him, reported Livelaw.

The court, however, clarified that EPFO remains free to initiate appropriate proceedings against the employer and its provident fund trust if it believes a violation of the law has occurred.

A ₹ 2.5 crore PF payout that sparked a legal battle The case was filed by J.V. Nrupender Rao, who retired from service in 2023. Following his retirement, he received ₹2.5 crore as part payment of his provident fund dues from his employer's exempt provident fund trust.

The company had surrendered its exempt trust status with effect from 1 March 2023. Under EPF rules, once an establishment loses or surrenders its exemption, provident fund accumulations must be transferred to EPFO within the prescribed timelines.

EPFO later issued a recovery notice to Rao, directing him to return the ₹2.5 crore along with interest, arguing that the payment had been made after the surrender of exemption and was therefore not in accordance with the EPF Scheme.

Challenging the notice, Rao argued that the money represented his own provident fund accumulations and that there was no legal basis for EPFO to seek recovery from him.

What did EPFO argue? EPFO contended that the employer was required to transfer the entire provident fund accumulations to the statutory fund after surrendering its exempt status.

According to the organisation, instead of transferring the funds to EPFO, the employer made a partial settlement to the employee after the exemption had ceased. EPFO argued that such a payment was contrary to Paragraph 28(1)(ii) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952.

The organisation maintained that the employer's trust should have completed settlements before surrendering the exemption rather than making payments thereafter.

What did the High Court say? The High Court noted that the EPF Act is a welfare legislation intended to secure social security benefits for employees. It was observed that obligations relating to provident fund contributions, maintenance of funds, compliance with exemption conditions and transfer of accumulations are placed on employers and exempt trusts.

The court held that the liability to transfer provident fund accumulations to the EPFO after surrendering exempt status rests with the employer and the trust, not with an employee who receives provident fund benefits as a beneficiary of the scheme.

Importantly, the court found that EPFO had not identified any specific statutory provision authorising it to recover provident fund accumulations from an employee merely because the employer or trust allegedly failed to transfer the funds within the prescribed timeline.

The court also noted that there were no allegations of fraud, misrepresentation, suppression of facts or collusion against Rao.

Recovery notice violated natural justice Another factor that weighed with the court was the manner in which the recovery notice was issued.

According to the judgment, EPFO had issued the notice without first providing a show-cause notice or giving Rao an opportunity to present his case. The court held that such action violated the principles of natural justice.

As a result, the recovery notice seeking repayment of ₹2.5 crore, along with interest, was set aside.

Can EPFO still proceed against the employer? Yes. While granting relief to the employee, the High Court clarified that it was not examining whether the employer or its provident fund trust had violated Paragraph 28(1)(ii) of the EPF Scheme after surrendering the exemption.

The court left it open to EPFO to initiate appropriate proceedings against the employer and the trust, in accordance with the EPF Act and the EPF Scheme, if it believes there has been a breach of statutory obligations.

It also clarified that if any liability is sought to be imposed on the employee in the future under a specific legal provision, EPFO would have to issue a fresh notice, clearly stating the statutory basis and factual grounds, and provide the employee with a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

What does this mean for EPF subscribers? The ruling reinforces the principle that employees cannot ordinarily be held responsible for compliance lapses committed by employers or exempt provident fund trusts.

It also underscores that recovery actions by statutory authorities must be supported by a specific legal provision and comply with due process, including prior notice and an opportunity to be heard.