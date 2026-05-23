Can every EPF subscriber claim pension after retirement? Rules explained

To help salaried employees build a retirement corpus, the government runs the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, under which both the employee contributes 12% of their basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), while the employer makes a matching contribution. But, the the employer's share is split between the EPF account and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).
Under EPS-1995, eligible EPF subscribers can receive monthly pensions benefits post retirement, subject to certain conditions such as minimum years or service and age criteria. Here's a look at who qualifies for EPS pension and the key rules subscribers should know.
EPS is a social security scheme provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The scheme makes provisions for employees working in the organized sector for a pension after their retirement. To receive EPS pension benefits, a member meet these criteria:
Although most eligible employees are automatically enrolled in the EPS along with EPF, certain subscribers may not be covered under the pension scheme. This could be due to factors such as their salary exceeding the prescribed threshold at the time of joining or opting for the joint option for higher pension contributions.
According to EPFO, if you joined employment after 1 September 2014 with a basic salary of more than ₹15,000 per month, the entire 12% of employer contribution will go into EPF. You will not become an EPS member. Subscribers must also know that the minimum monthly pension amount that the individual shall receive is ₹1,000, according to Paisabazaar.
For eligible EPS members, 8.33% out of the employer’s 12% EPF contribution is allocated towards the pension scheme, while the remaining portion is credited to the employee’s EPF account.
The process for withdrawing or claiming EPS benefits depends on the employee’s years of service. A subscriber must know the following rules:
Eligible service refers to the total period for which contributions under the EPS-1995 have been received or are payable for a member.
A member can check the amount accumulated in EPS account by looking through their EPF Passbook. The last column in the passbook shows the EPS contribution deposited by the employer every month in the account of the member.
The passbook can be downloaded from the EPF Passbook portal after logging into the account using UAN and password.
The pension amount in EPS depends on the pensionable salary of the member and the pensionable service. The member’s monthly pension amount is calculated as per the following EPS formula: Member’s Monthly Pension = Pensionable salary X Pensionable service / 70.
For example, if a person's pensionable salary is ₹15,000 and the pensionable service is 25 years and they use the above formula, their monthly pension works out to be around ₹5,357 per month.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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