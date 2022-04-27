As much as one may be tempted to believe the popular narrative that floating rate bonds or funds are the best investment option in a rising interest rate environment, the reality could be different. A floating rate bond is a combination of :

1. Coupon linked to a market-related benchmark (NSE MIBOR, Repo Rate, T-bills rate, etc.). This rate is reset usually on a 3/6/12-month interval. In a rising interest rate environment, this coupon would be revised upwards.

2. Spread that the issuer promises to pay over this floating benchmark. Typically, the spread remains constant till maturity/(put/call) dates, while the floating rate benchmark changes get captured more frequently.

In addition to returns from a coupon, floating rate bonds have marked-to-market (MTM) gains/losses in line with any other fixed-income instrument. The general hypothesis being, unlike a fixed income bond, which may incur capital losses in a rising interest rate environment, a floating rate bond can have capital gains. Therefore, is it not logical to always choose a floating rate bond over a fixed income bond in a potentially rising interest rate environment? Unfortunately, investing is not as simple and straightforward as that!

Markets would seek a risk premium for holding fixed income bonds in such an environment, and as a result, the yields in the fixed income bonds may be much higher than in the corresponding floating rate bonds. A fund manager would consider the advantages of the floating rate bond (which would be trading at a lower yield, with a possibility of higher carry and potential capital gains) versus the current carry advantage (higher yields) offered by the fixed income bond. Unless interest rates move up substantially, more than what is already priced in, the floating rate bond would underperform the fixed income bond.

Let’s consider the following example. A floating-rate bond – 4.04%, dated 4 October 2028. The yield to maturity (YTM) of the bond is 5.24% as of 13 April. A similar tenured fixed income bond issued by the GoI has a YTM of 6.84%. In other words, the fixed income bond has an additional carry of ~160 bps. Investors selecting the above floating rate bond are letting go of ~160 bps carry up-front because they believe the floating rate component will move higher to an extent where the present value of all future cash flows is better than a fixed rate bond bought today. Investors do not make money just because the floating rate benchmark moves up. They make money vis a vis the fixed-rate bond when these expected forward rates materialize, at or better than the pace anticipated by the forward curve.

Let’s look at actual data and consider funds that had different levels of exposure to floating rate bonds (see chart). In the last 6 months, yields have moved up by ~50-100 bps in the 1-5-year segment. From the table, we can see that in a rising interest rate environment, funds with lower exposure to floating rate bonds performed well compared to those with higher exposure, which is counter-intuitive to generalized expectations and commentary.

Choose your investments wisely. While choosing floating rate bonds/funds, keep an eye on the average maturity, and correlate that to the potential return volatility. More importantly, look at floating rate bonds/funds as an allocation that you will make not to beat fixed-rate bonds/funds of similar maturity, but to reduce volatility over your holding period horizon vis a vis fixed-rate bonds/funds.

Arun Sundaresan, head product, Nippon India Mutual Fund.