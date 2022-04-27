Can floating rate bonds help when interest rates rise?

Let’s consider the following example. A floating-rate bond – 4.04%, dated 4 October 2028. The yield to maturity (YTM) of the bond is 5.24% as of 13 April. A similar tenured fixed income bond issued by the GoI has a YTM of 6.84%. In other words, the fixed income bond has an additional carry of ~160 bps. Investors selecting the above floating rate bond are letting go of ~160 bps carry up-front because they believe the floating rate component will move higher to an extent where the present value of all future cash flows is better than a fixed rate bond bought today. Investors do not make money just because the floating rate benchmark moves up. They make money vis a vis the fixed-rate bond when these expected forward rates materialize, at or better than the pace anticipated by the forward curve.

