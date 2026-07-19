Can forming a HUF help you save tax? Experts explain who can create one, key benefits and what to consider

Many taxpayers wonder whether forming a Hindu undivided family (HUF) can help them manage their taxes more efficiently. Since an HUF is recognised as a separate taxable entity under the income tax law, it has its own tax treatment.
The entity comes into existence by operation of Hindu law when a family exists and Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain families can also form an HUF. In practice, it is usually constituted after marriage, when there is a common family unit.
An HUF has its own PAN and files a separate income tax return, allowing eligible income to be taxed independently, deductions and exemptions to be claimed separately, and family investments to be managed under a common entity.
A salaried employee can also form an HUF but merely creating one does not reduce tax. For an HUF to have any tax relevance, it must also have its own income and assets, according to experts who spoke to Mint.
A family member's salary cannot be treated as HUF income and will always be taxed in the hands of the individual who earns it.
“There is a lot of misconception in today’s world where people believe that a HUF can be formed directly an income can be diverted for tax saving purposes,” said Suraj Singh, Founder of SD Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants.
An HUF becomes tax efficient if it earns income from sources such as a family business, inherited property, rental income, investments or eligible gifts.
“Since HUF is a separate tax entity, it will have a separate basic exemption limit and can also claim the deductions applicable to HUF, thus helping families legally plan and distribute their income,” according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
The biggest advantage of an HUF is that it is taxed independently from its members. This means the HUF files its own ITR and enjoys the same slab rates and deductions available to an individual, wherever applicable under the chosen tax regime. Here are some benefits available to an HUF:
Two very important point that people may miss are that the standard deduction and rebate benefit is not available to an HUF. Those benefits are available only to an individual taxpayer, Singh noted.
Let's understand the tax treatment of an HUF with an example: Suppose an HUF earns ₹40 lakh as business income during a financial year. According to the current tax rates, the tax payable by the HUF on this income would be about ₹6.75 lakh (the exact amount may vary depending on the applicable tax regime, surcharge and health & education cess), Maurya said.
Now consider a different scenario. If instead of taxing the business profits in the HUF's hands, the family income is taxed in an individual's hands, the overall tax outgo could be higher. For example, if the husband already earns ₹40 lakh salary and the family business also generates a ₹40 lakh profit, both salaries will be taxed and a larger segment of salary will fall in the highest tax slab.
However, if the business income legally belongs to and is taxed in the HUF, the family gets the benefit of a separate taxpayer with its own tax slabs and eligible deductions. If all tax laws are complied with, can reduce the overall tax significantly, the expert added.
According to Singh, the most important and the fundamental document for creating an HUF is the HUF deed, which consists of the following:
Once the deed is ready, a PAN application can be made for the HUF which is the legal and identity for tax purposes. Once both the documents are ready, bank account can be opened and transactions can take place under HUF, he said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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