Can freelancers apply for personal loans? MintGenie answers
While freelancers can certainly seek personal loans, the process may present more challenges compared to individuals with conventional salaried employment.
Freelancers have the option to apply for personal loans. Numerous lenders cater to self-employed individuals with specific personal loan offerings. It’s worth noting that the approval process may differ somewhat from traditional employment scenarios. This is because freelancers encounter several obstacles when seeking personal loans in contrast to traditionally employed individuals. Here's a breakdown of the primary challenges: