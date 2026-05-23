Can freelancers use presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA? Rules explained

With the rise of freelancing work in India, many independent professionals may be seeking simpler ways to file income tax returns and reduce compliance burdens. One such option available under the Income Tax Act is the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA, which allows eligible professionals to declare a fixed percentage of their gross receipts as taxable income without maintaining detailed books of accounts.
A freelancer is a self-employed individual who offers services to clients on a project or contract basis. Some examples include content writers, graphic designers, video editors, among others.
Although freelancing is associated with remote-centric and flexible work arrangements, the income generated remains subject to income tax rules. Here’s a look at who can opt for presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA and the key rules freelancers should know.
Section 44ADA lays down the rules for computing professional income on a presumptive basis. Under the provision, at least 50% of a professional's total gross receipts shall be deemed to be taxable income under the head “Profits and gains of business or profession”.
This means if you are providing professional services and have gross receipts of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year, then you can opt for presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA, subject to eligibility conditions. As per the tax rules, a freelancer has to offer at least 50% of their gross receipts as profit, and tax is levied on that amount. In simple terms, the law presumes that 50% of the income accounts for expenses, while the remaining 50% is considered profit.
By using Section 44ADA, freelancers can reduce their freelance income by 50% and pay tax only on half of that amount. The only condition is that the freelancer’s income should not exceed Rs. 50 lakhs in a financial year.
For freelancers opting for this scheme, they can declare 50% of their gross income receipts in the ITR form 4S. Nonetheless, freelancers should determine which taxation system is the best for their particular situation by properly assessing their expenses.
For example, if a person is working as a freelance video editor and earned ₹40 lakh in the financial year 2025-26, then without the benefit of presumptive taxation, their income could attract hefty taxation. However, once the benefit is applicable, the taxable amount gets reduced to half,
So instead of paying taxes on ₹40 lakh income, the person will only have to pay applicable taxes on ₹20 lakh of income. Without the presumptive taxation scheme, the taxable income would be calculated after deducting actual work-related expenses such as travel, meetings, and communication costs. In that case, if the gross receipts are ₹40 lakh and eligible expenses are ₹10 lakh, the taxable income would come to ₹30 lakh, which would still attract higher taxes.
According to ClearTax, there are three important points that a person opting for presumptive taxation must know. These include:
Freelancers are required to file either ITR-3 or ITR-4 and pay tax at applicable tax slab rates. However, freelancers have the option to opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA and declare at least 50% of their total receipts as taxable income under the head “Income From Business & Profession,” according to ClearTax.
Under Section 194J of the Income Tax Act, payments made to freelances and professionals for specified services are subject to 10% TDS. However, the TDS deducted can be claimed as credit against the tax liability or as a TDS refund if there is zero tax liability during filing ITR.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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