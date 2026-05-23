Can freelancers use presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA? Rules explained

With the rise of freelancing work in India, many independent professionals may be seeking simpler ways to file income tax returns and reduce compliance burdens. One such option available under the Income Tax Act is the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA, which allows eligible professionals to declare a fixed percentage of their gross receipts as taxable income without maintaining detailed books of accounts.

A freelancer is a self-employed individual who offers services to clients on a project or contract basis. Some examples include content writers, graphic designers, video editors, among others.

Although freelancing is associated with remote-centric and flexible work arrangements, the income generated remains subject to income tax rules. Here’s a look at who can opt for presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA and the key rules freelancers should know.

What is presumptive tax and how does it apply to professionals? Section 44ADA lays down the rules for computing professional income on a presumptive basis. Under the provision, at least 50% of a professional's total gross receipts shall be deemed to be taxable income under the head “Profits and gains of business or profession”.

This means if you are providing professional services and have gross receipts of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year, then you can opt for presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA, subject to eligibility conditions. As per the tax rules, a freelancer has to offer at least 50% of their gross receipts as profit, and tax is levied on that amount. In simple terms, the law presumes that 50% of the income accounts for expenses, while the remaining 50% is considered profit.

How can freelancers use it to their benefit? By using Section 44ADA, freelancers can reduce their freelance income by 50% and pay tax only on half of that amount. The only condition is that the freelancer’s income should not exceed Rs. 50 lakhs in a financial year.

For freelancers opting for this scheme, they can declare 50% of their gross income receipts in the ITR form 4S. Nonetheless, freelancers should determine which taxation system is the best for their particular situation by properly assessing their expenses.

For example, if a person is working as a freelance video editor and earned ₹40 lakh in the financial year 2025-26, then without the benefit of presumptive taxation, their income could attract hefty taxation. However, once the benefit is applicable, the taxable amount gets reduced to half,

So instead of paying taxes on ₹40 lakh income, the person will only have to pay applicable taxes on ₹20 lakh of income. Without the presumptive taxation scheme, the taxable income would be calculated after deducting actual work-related expenses such as travel, meetings, and communication costs. In that case, if the gross receipts are ₹40 lakh and eligible expenses are ₹10 lakh, the taxable income would come to ₹30 lakh, which would still attract higher taxes.

What freelancers need to know According to ClearTax, there are three important points that a person opting for presumptive taxation must know. These include:

Any individual opting for presumptive taxation is required to follow the same for five consecutive years.

If a person opts out of presumptive taxation, then they will not be allowed to opt for the same for the next five years.

Individuals opting for presumptive taxation are required to pay the whole amount of advance tax in a single installment on or before 15th March of every financial year.

If a person is not opting for presumptive taxation and their tax liability for the year is more than ₹ 10,000, in that case advance tax must be paid every quarter and not in one go. What ITR form must be filed by freelancers? Freelancers are required to file either ITR-3 or ITR-4 and pay tax at applicable tax slab rates. However, freelancers have the option to opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA and declare at least 50% of their total receipts as taxable income under the head “Income From Business & Profession,” according to ClearTax.