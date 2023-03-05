Can Gen Z hope to get the same returns on investments as others?1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:37 PM IST
A study by Credit Suisse says Generation Z investors may not be as lucky as those in the previous generations
A study conducted by Credit Suisse as part of its 15th edition of Global Investment Returns Yearbook is making the case that future generation of investors, i.e. Generation Z, may not be as lucky as previous generations in terms of real investment gains (returns after adjusting for inflation). Generation Z, or Gen Z, refers to people born between 1997 and 2012.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×