Can Gen Z hope to get the same returns on investments as others?

“The prospective returns for baby boomers may well have looked like the returns we are today projecting for Generation Z. But things turned out much better than expected and shareholders enjoyed windfall gains. Similarly, bondholders made windfall gains during the ‘golden age of bonds’ from 1982—the equity-like returns were much higher than what would reasonably have been projected. So, on this view, the baby boomers, Generation X, and millennials were lucky generations. Our projections for Generation Z are simply based on what seems most likely. They are mid-point projections that assume Gen Z will be neither especially lucky nor unlucky," he adds.