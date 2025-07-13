Can gold overdraft hack beat bank locker waitlists?
Getting access to bank lockers usually comes with long waitlists and in some cases banks ask investments in insurance or fixed deposits to make lockers available. Gold overdraft can give you access to banks’ vaults, but there are some caveats
Getting a locker facility with a bank is not an easy task. In several cases, there is a huge waitlist for lockers because of high demand and banks often ask customers to buy other products — insurance or make fixed deposits — to expedite the locker availability. However, there is a hack you can use to store your valuables with the bank without necessarily waiting for the locker facility, but with certain caveats.