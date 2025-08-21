Can health insurance cover home-based cancer care?

My father is suffering from terminal cancer and has become extremely weak. Taking him to the hospital for chemotherapy sessions is very difficult and also exposes him to a high risk of infection. The doctor has advised us to explore the option of home-based treatment. I am not sure if my health insurance policy covers such domiciliary care. Can you please guide me?

- Name withheld on request

Caring for a loved one with terminal cancer is both emotionally and physically exhausting. When patients become too frail for hospital visits, each trip can feel like an ordeal, and the risk of infection in crowded hospitals only adds to the concern. In such situations, home-based chemotherapy often becomes not just an alternative, but a necessity. The key question, as you ask, is whether your health insurance will support this.

Most health insurance policies in India do provide for “domiciliary hospitalization” — hospital-level care delivered at home. The logic is simple: if a patient cannot be moved to the hospital, or if the hospital cannot admit them, then the same treatment, under medical supervision, may be carried out at home.

For conditions such as cancer, where chemotherapy and continuous medical attention are needed, many policies do extend this benefit. But, and this is where families often get caught unaware, the coverage depends entirely on how the clause is written in a specific policy. Some plans cover domiciliary treatment broadly, while others limit it to only a few illnesses. A few, unfortunately, exclude it altogether.

Even when the policy allows it, insurers often ask for strict documentation. They want to see that a doctor has clearly recommended hospitalization, and that the reason it was done at home was medical necessity, not convenience. In your father’s case, it would be important to have the oncologist write a detailed note explaining that his frail condition and the risk of infection made hospital visits unsafe. If possible, supporting remarks from the hospital about his vulnerability add further weight. These documents can make the difference between approval and rejection of a claim.

So what should you do? First, read your policy carefully and check the domiciliary hospitalization clause. Look for whether cancer is included, and whether there are any time or cost limits. Then, speak to your father’s doctor and request a formal certificate that spells out why home chemotherapy is essential. File the claim with these papers attached. If the insurer still refuses, you are not powerless.

Every company has a grievance redressal mechanism, and beyond that, the Insurance Ombudsman and Irdai are there to ensure fairness. Make sure to notify the insurer in advance and keep all necessary documents ready, so that the claim can be submitted with complete paperwork.