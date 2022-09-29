However, Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, of Shriram Housing Finance said, "This August headline retail inflation has been higher than the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term inflation target of 4%. The central bank is expected to continue maintaining the balancing act between growth and inflation. We expect the continuation of the RBI's previous stance, resulting in 35 -50 basis point Repo hike in the current MPC meet. For the housing finance sector, the rate transmission to end borrowers may take place with a lag. The real estate sector is amidst a demand revival, and we hope that the rate changes are calibrated in such a way that it doesn't end up affecting the positive market sentiment. Demand for affordable home loans in tier 2/3/4 cities and beyond is robust post the pandemic and we believe that the sector would be able to withstand this rate hike."