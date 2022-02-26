Your understanding that one is allowed to claim only two lakh of interest during the year in respect of self-occupied as well as let out is partially incorrect. There are different rules for deduction in respect of interest paid on money home loan for self-occupied properties as well as which are let out. A person is allowed to have maximum of two house properties as self-occupied. In case one occupies more than two house properties for self-occupation, he has to choose any two properties as self-occupied and the rest of the properties are treated as if they have been let out. In respect of such deemed to have been let out properties you have to offer notional rent at market rate for taxation. In respect of all the self-occupied properties treated as such you are allowed to claim deduction of upto Rs. Two lakhs in aggregate every year. For let out property including the self-occupied one and which is treated as let out you can claim full interest against your rental income.