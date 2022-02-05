I let out a flat in a society, which passed a resolution in the recently conducted general body meeting to levy ₹10,000 as shifting charge whenever a flat is given on leave & license under "any other charge". Is this charge as per housing society by-law?

The direction given by Registrar's office says "Non-occupancy charge should be 10% of the service charge and no other charges are levied as non-occupancy charge" which is not helpful in giving guidance and clarity to an individual with a grievance. Please guide us.

– Name withheld on request

No, the levy of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) as shifting charges under the caption "Any Other Charge" whenever a flat is given on leave and license to a licensee is illegal and contrary to the Model Bye-Laws of a Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. ("Model Bye-Laws"). There is no provision under the Model Bye-Laws to charge shifting charges as sought to be done in the present case.

By-Law No. 65 of the Model Bye-Laws enlists the charges that a society is entitled to collect from the members of the society towards outgoings and establishment of its funds. Bye-Law No. 65(k) specifically provides for Non-Occupancy Charges as one of the charges to be paid by a member in case of sub-letting of flats etc. However, Bye-Law No. 65 does not provide the quantum of charges to be levied in respect of the various charges mentioned therein including that of Non-Occupancy Charges.

Non-Occupancy Charges are charges levied upon a member who does not reside in the society premises and the flat is vacant or let out or given on a license basis. Under Bye-Law No. 43(c) of the Model Bye-Laws, Non-Occupancy Charges are to be paid in accordance with the circular issued by the Government of Maharashtra and the Commissioner of Co-operation from time to time. Further, such Non-Occupancy Charges cannot be levied if the flat is occupied by the immediate family of the member as defined under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 or the Model Bye-laws.

Accordingly, the Government of Maharashtra has issued a circular dated August 1, 2001, and capped the Non-Occupancy Charges at 10% of the service charges (excluding Municipal Corporation/ Municipal Taxes) levied by the society. The circular came to be challenged by a few Co-operative Housing Societies Ltd. before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court which has upheld the same.

Thus, a member whose flat is vacant or is let out or given on a license basis is liable to pay any amount that does not exceed 10% of the services charges levied by the society on all the members of the society as and by way of Non-Occupancy Charges and the society cannot charge any further charges under the category/ caption "Shifting Charge" whenever the flat is let out or license basis.

- Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

(Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com)

