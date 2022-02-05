This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I let out a flat in a society, which passed a resolution in the recently conducted general body meeting to levy ₹10,000 as shifting charge whenever a flat is given on leave & license under "any other charge". Is this charge as per housing society by-law?
The direction given by Registrar's office says "Non-occupancy charge should be 10% of the service charge and no other charges are levied as non-occupancy charge" which is not helpful in giving guidance and clarity to an individual with a grievance. Please guide us.
No, the levy of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) as shifting charges under the caption "Any Other Charge" whenever a flat is given on leave and license to a licensee is illegal and contrary to the Model Bye-Laws of a Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. ("Model Bye-Laws"). There is no provision under the Model Bye-Laws to charge shifting charges as sought to be done in the present case.
By-Law No. 65 of the Model Bye-Laws enlists the charges that a society is entitled to collect from the members of the society towards outgoings and establishment of its funds. Bye-Law No. 65(k) specifically provides for Non-Occupancy Charges as one of the charges to be paid by a member in case of sub-letting of flats etc. However, Bye-Law No. 65 does not provide the quantum of charges to be levied in respect of the various charges mentioned therein including that of Non-Occupancy Charges.
Non-Occupancy Charges are charges levied upon a member who does not reside in the society premises and the flat is vacant or let out or given on a license basis. Under Bye-Law No. 43(c) of the Model Bye-Laws, Non-Occupancy Charges are to be paid in accordance with the circular issued by the Government of Maharashtra and the Commissioner of Co-operation from time to time. Further, such Non-Occupancy Charges cannot be levied if the flat is occupied by the immediate family of the member as defined under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 or the Model Bye-laws.
Accordingly, the Government of Maharashtra has issued a circular dated August 1, 2001, and capped the Non-Occupancy Charges at 10% of the service charges (excluding Municipal Corporation/ Municipal Taxes) levied by the society. The circular came to be challenged by a few Co-operative Housing Societies Ltd. before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court which has upheld the same.
Thus, a member whose flat is vacant or is let out or given on a license basis is liable to pay any amount that does not exceed 10% of the services charges levied by the society on all the members of the society as and by way of Non-Occupancy Charges and the society cannot charge any further charges under the category/ caption "Shifting Charge" whenever the flat is let out or license basis.