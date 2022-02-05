Non-Occupancy Charges are charges levied upon a member who does not reside in the society premises and the flat is vacant or let out or given on a license basis. Under Bye-Law No. 43(c) of the Model Bye-Laws, Non-Occupancy Charges are to be paid in accordance with the circular issued by the Government of Maharashtra and the Commissioner of Co-operation from time to time. Further, such Non-Occupancy Charges cannot be levied if the flat is occupied by the immediate family of the member as defined under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 or the Model Bye-laws.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}