Can I appoint an executor to a Will myself?

You can appoint any trusted individual as your executor under your Will. We recommend at least two backups are named, in case your first choice executor is not available for any reason. Registration of a Will is not mandatory under Indian law. However, a registered Will implies that the registrar has verified the author of the Will and the witnesses by attesting it. It is recommended that you speak to your lawyer vis-à-vis registration of a Will and on circumstances when you should consider registering it.

