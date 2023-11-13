Can I benefit from HUF by splitting income?
Banks offer higher interest on FD to its former employees and the HUF cannot be treated on a par with that of an ex-employee of the bank.
I am a retired employee and my total income is around ₹15 lakh per annum. That includes pension of ₹6 lakh, LIC pension of ₹1 lakh, rent from house property of ₹2.4 lakh and interest income from fixed deposit for the balance. I get advantage of an additional 1% being a former employee and 0.5% as a senior citizen. I am also getting 8.2% on Senior Citizen Saving Scheme. If I open a HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) account and transfer my fixed deposits to my HUF account, will I continue to get the extra benefit of 1.5%? Is it advisable to open an HUF account? If so, how should I bifurcate my income to claim tax benefits?
—Krishnan
