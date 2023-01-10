Can I bequeath property to my son after my wife’s lifetime?

Under the provisions of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 (“Guardianship Act"), in case of a minor boy, the father is the natural guardian and after the demise of the father, the mother is the natural guardian. However, the custody of a minor who has not completed 5 (five) years of age is ordinarily with the mother. You as a Hindu father are under the Guardianship Act, entitled to appoint a legal guardian for your son under your last will and testament. However, this shall have no effect if you predecease your wife, as in that case your wife will become the guardian of your son. But if your wife dies without appointing any person as a guardian under her will, then the guardian appointed by you shall prevail. In any event, it is recommended that you and your wife under your respective last wills appoint a common guardian for your son. It can be your or your wife’s sibling(s), who you know will take care of your child. It is recommended that you and your wife specifically consult a lawyer specializing in this field and seek proper legal advice.

