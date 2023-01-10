Can I bequeath property to my son after my wife’s lifetime?2 min read . 10:09 PM IST
This is commonly done as people want to create life interest in favour of their spouse, and create an ownership interest in favour of their children.
I own a bungalow in Mumbai which I want to bequeath to my son. However, I want my wife to reside there during her lifetime and not sell it. Will this be possible?
— Name withheld on request
Yes, it is legally possible. You can create a will and bequeath the bungalow in favour of your son, while creating a life interest in the same property in favour of your wife. You can create these provisions in a duly executed will, as a result of which post your demise, although the ownership of the bungalow will vest with your son, your wife will be entitled to reside in the bungalow during her entire life. However, your wife will not be entitled to sell, transfer and/or create any third-party rights in the bungalow and her right would be limited only to the extent of residing in the bungalow. Similarly, although your son will be the owner of the bungalow, he will not be able to sell, transfer and/or create any third-party rights in the bungalow. This is commonly done as people want to create life interest in favour of their spouse, and create an ownership interest in favour of their children.
I am a 33-year-old Hindu male> My wife and I want to know who will be the guardian for our minor son in the event of my sudden demise? Also, can we appoint a guardian for my son in the unlikely event of our deaths?
— Name withheld on request
Under the provisions of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 (“Guardianship Act"), in case of a minor boy, the father is the natural guardian and after the demise of the father, the mother is the natural guardian. However, the custody of a minor who has not completed 5 (five) years of age is ordinarily with the mother. You as a Hindu father are under the Guardianship Act, entitled to appoint a legal guardian for your son under your last will and testament. However, this shall have no effect if you predecease your wife, as in that case your wife will become the guardian of your son. But if your wife dies without appointing any person as a guardian under her will, then the guardian appointed by you shall prevail. In any event, it is recommended that you and your wife under your respective last wills appoint a common guardian for your son. It can be your or your wife’s sibling(s), who you know will take care of your child. It is recommended that you and your wife specifically consult a lawyer specializing in this field and seek proper legal advice.
Hemang Parekh, Partner and Mitali Naik, Associate Partner, DSK Legal.